Guwahati: Tripura police arrested two individuals from separate locations in the state for circulating social media posts that allegedly threatened national unity and integrity.

According to officials, both individuals had uploaded content that supported Pakistan or criticized Indian security forces.

Police first arrested Shafik Ali, a resident of Tarapur under the jurisdiction of Fatikroy Police Station. He reportedly posted a message on social media urging Pakistan to wipe India off the global map.

Following a formal complaint, police booked him under sections 152, 197, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and took him into custody from his home.

In a separate case, police from Churaibari Police Station detained Abdul Salam from East Fulbari. He allegedly posted material on social media targeting the Border Security Force (BSF). Authorities registered a case against him under sections 196, 352, and 253 of the BNS before producing him in court.

A police official appealed to the public, urging everyone to refrain from sharing sensitive or inflammatory content online that could harm public sentiment or affect the morale of the Indian armed forces.