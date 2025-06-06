Agartala: Tripura is set to modernize its power infrastructure by adopting advanced technology to detect illegal electricity connections and ensure uninterrupted power supply during adverse weather conditions, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly built 33 KV substation at Sekerkote in Sepahijala district, Nath said the state will emulate Odisha’s resilient power grid model. “Despite frequent cyclones, Odisha manages to maintain power supply. We plan to implement a similar approach to strengthen our system, especially during storms,” he stated.

Highlighting Tripura’s shift towards clean energy, the minister emphasized the increasing reliance on solar power amid gas shortages and rising costs. “Our gas-based power generation has taken a hit. Solar energy is now the most viable option. We’ve grown from 3 megawatts to 27 megawatts in solar capacity,” he added.

In a strong message against power theft, Nath said illegal “hook line” connections are a serious threat to the system and lead to inflated bills for honest consumers. He urged citizens to take a stand. “People often stay silent when theft occurs in their locality. This silence indirectly penalizes everyone,” he remarked.

To counter this, the state will soon introduce sophisticated detection tools that can quickly and accurately identify unauthorized connections. Nath called on the public to be proactive in reporting theft and promoting responsible electricity use.

“We must all contribute to building a cleaner, stronger, and fairer power system,” he said.

The newly inaugurated substation, funded under a World Bank-supported project, is expected to significantly improve power distribution in the region. Beneficiaries include residents of Sekerkote, Bikramnagar, Chaumuhani Bazar, Kanchanmala, Gokulnagar, Champamura, Phultali, and parts of Pandavpur.

“With this substation becoming operational, thousands of families in these areas will now enjoy uninterrupted electricity. I thank everyone who made this project possible, especially with the support of the Government of India and the World Bank. Continued cooperation from local residents will be essential for further improvements,” Nath concluded.