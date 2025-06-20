Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that the state government is planning to introduce a chapter on Sex Education and HIV/AIDS awareness in the school curriculum from Classes 8 to 12.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised by the Tripura AIDS Control Society at the Legislative Assembly lobby, CM Saha stressed the urgent need for spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS and drug abuse, stating that the state will soon hold a discussion with the Education Department to finalize the initiative.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stated that the authority must address such topics openly to effectively tackle the growing concerns.

“HIV/AIDS cases are on the rise. Through screenings, we are identifying those affected. Like during COVID, we need early detection,” he said, adding that political leaders should discuss this topic at public events to create mass awareness.

Citing Tripura’s proactive approach, CM Saha said, “Tripura is the first state in India to introduce Red Ribbon Clubs in schools. We hope this initiative will guide students in the right direction.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, pointed to Tripura’s geographic vulnerability due to its international border and said increased drug inflow has exacerbated the problem.

He urged all public representatives to support the anti-drug campaign, noting that drug seizures in 2024 had increased by 106% and drug destruction by 132% compared to 2023.

Calling for the creation of youth ambassadors, he said, “both boys and girls must be engaged in sports, cultural and extracurricular activities to divert them from drugs and risky behaviour. This fight requires united efforts beyond politics.”