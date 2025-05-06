Tripura to deploy special tourist police, announces Rs 67 crore tourism projects

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday that the state government is actively considering the deployment of Special Executives as dedicated tourist police to improve safety and assistance for visitors at key tourist destinations.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a major tourism development project in Gomati district, Saha said, “The recruitment process for 6,067 Special Executives under the Tripura Home Department is nearing completion. We will soon release the final list of selected candidates.”

The event, held in Amarpur, marked the launch of tourism projects worth Rs 67 crore, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

These projects aim to develop prominent sites such as Chabimura, Fatik Sagar, and Amar Sagar in the Amarpur sub-division. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury was present alongside the Chief Minister.

Saha highlighted Tripura’s wealth of natural and historical attractions, including Neermahal, Dumboor Lake, and various archaeological treasures. However, he acknowledged that much more needs to be done to establish Tripura as a top-tier tourism destination.

He emphasized the importance of strong infrastructure, active promotion, and public engagement, encouraging citizens to share Tripura’s beauty on social media to attract more visitors.

Addressing concerns about safety, the Chief Minister assured that Tripura is now free from insurgency-related threats, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the peace and stability seen across the Northeast.

Praising Tourism Minister Chowdhury’s efforts, Dr. Saha expressed confidence in Tripura’s future as a major tourism hub. “We have held several rounds of discussions, and the minister has assured me that Tripura will secure a significant spot on the global tourism map within the next two years,” he added.