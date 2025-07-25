Agartala: Tipra Motha leaders, including founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and BJP MP Kriti Singh Debbarman, have urged the Centre to amend Article 275 to allow the TTAADC direct access to central funds.

During a meeting in New Delhi with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, the delegation demanded constitutional and financial empowerment for the TTAADC, on par with states, Union Territories, and autonomous regions.

Forest Minister and senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma described the meeting as “very positive,” stressing the urgency of implementing the proposed tripartite agreement between the Centre, the State Government, and Tipra Motha.

He also called for proportional representation in the state cabinet. “We want departments where we can make meaningful contributions. This will benefit both the BJP and the people of Tripura,” Debbarma said.

The delegation emphasized that Tribal Affairs Ministry schemes should be routed directly through the ADC. They also sought a constitutional amendment to empower all 10 autonomous district councils in India to receive central grants directly.

Currently, district councils lack the constitutional status to receive grant-in-aid projects. Including them would pave the way for major developmental work,” Debbarma added.

Union Minister Jual Oram reportedly responded positively and assured that the proposal would be reviewed. Pradyot Kishore Debbarman is expected to follow up with the Law Ministry in the coming days.

“We want to raise the government’s performance from 60 to 99 percent,” Debbarman added, reaffirming the party’s commitment to stronger governance through empowered institutions.