Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Friday urged the central government to snap all diplomatic ties with the neighbouring Bangladesh.

Suggesting that Bangladesh should deal with it as strictly as Pakistan, Debbarman said, “We shouldn’t maintain any diplomatic ties with Bangladesh. Md Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, is not a democratically elected leader. China has built an air base near the Indian border in North Bengal, and ISI generals visited Bangladesh a month ago. If they don’t respect our people, they don’t deserve our respect in return.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Tipra Motha supremo was speaking to the media persons after an event of the TTAADC.

“I don’t see Bangladesh becoming friends with us anytime soon. What happened at Pahalgam reminds me of the religious persecution that Hindus faced in Noakhali, Cox’s Bazar, and Brahmanbaria. These areas were part of the territory of the princely state of Tripura. Fundamentalist thought processes have no justification,” Debbarman claimed.

Furthermore, taking a swipe at the opposition CPI(M), he said, “Many people in the CPI(M) ask me why I am taking a hard stance on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. I have asked their leaders why they had to flee away from the country where their ancestors were born. Their fathers, grandfathers, and other ancestors faced religious persecution. Even Bangladeshis had faced persecution under Pakistan, and now these two countries are rubbing shoulders.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Debbarman also urged the people to refrain from violence against innocents. “The societies where unemployment and poverty rise, the fundamentalist forces get the opportunity to indoctrinate youth in the name of religion. India is on the verge of becoming a superpower, while everyone knows the condition of Bangladesh and Pakistan,” Debbarman pointed out.

According to Debbarman, he still has a wide support base in Bangladesh and he is not afraid of the Jihadi elements who keep issuing threats against him.