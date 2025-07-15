Agartala: Amid rising public discontent and protests led by opposition parties over the rollout of smart meters in Tripura, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday issued a firm challenge: prove the meters are faulty or stop misleading the public.

“If any qualified electrical engineer can certify that the smart meters have technical faults, I will not only halt the installation but also remove those already installed,” Nath declared, directly countering the opposition’s claims.

He rejected the political uproar surrounding the issue, stating, “This is a technical matter, not a political one. You don’t go to a tea stall for medical advice; you consult a doctor. Similarly, only experts should comment on smart meters.”

Nath clarified that consumers may retain both old and smart meters if they wish, and urged them to report discrepancies through proper channels. “Certified agencies have tested the meters, and they meet all technical standards,” he added.

Emphasizing the advantages, the Minister explained that smart meters help TSECL monitor electricity consumption more accurately, enabling better planning for transformer upgrades and load management. Calling the meters “a boon for honest consumers,” he noted that installation is completely free and funded under a Rs 603 crore central project. Authorities have already installed over 94,000 units across the state.

In response to criticism over the BJP’s contradictory stand in West Bengal, Nath refrained from commenting on another state’s policies but hinted at possible issues in procurement and testing procedures there.

He also announced a major infrastructure overhaul beginning in October, during which the government will lay underground power cables in Agartala, Khumulung, Dharmanagar, and Udaipur to minimize storm-related outages.

Addressing concerns about soaring electricity bills, Nath dismissed any direct connection to smart meters. “These are separate issues. A section of people is misleading consumers with false narratives,” he said.

However, public frustration remains high. Several residents took to social media to share shocking electricity bills. In Khowai district, retired employee Pramesh Bhattacharjee was stunned to receive a bill of over Rs 31,000 for one month. Another consumer, Ashok Das Ray, received a bill totaling Rs 82,500.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI(M), and Trinamool Congress, staged multiple protests in front of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) office. They demanded an immediate halt to the smart meter installation drive and insisted that no consumer should be forced to accept the new meters.