Agartala: Tripura has recorded a 13% decline in road accident cases over the past year, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on Monday, crediting improved surveillance and the efforts of Tripura Police and its traffic wing for the positive trend.

Speaking after a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Council, attended by officials from the health, transport, and police departments, the Minister said, “The police and traffic units have done commendable work. The decline in accident cases is encouraging, and we are determined to bring the numbers down even further.”

During the meeting, discussions were also held on implementing a central government-backed scheme that promises cashless treatment for road accident victims.

“The proposed scheme allows accident victims to receive cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh at designated hospitals. However, several operational aspects, such as empanelment of hospitals and eligibility criteria, still need to be clarified,” Chowdhury said.

He added that the scheme will be rolled out once these issues are resolved in consultation with the central authorities. Chief Minister Manik Saha is expected to officially launch the initiative after the final framework is in place.

“This could be a major step forward in ensuring timely and affordable treatment for accident victims across Tripura,” the Minister noted.