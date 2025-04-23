Agartala: Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) of Tripura Mayor Dipak Majumder on Wednesday presented a tax-free deficit budget of Rs 476.55 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This marks an increase of Rs 60 crore from last year’s budget of Rs 416 crore.

The AMC has earmarked Rs 56 lakh for establishing a moder slaughterhouse in the city. The move aims to phase out open slaughter of animals in markets and street side vending zones, officials have said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his speech, the Mayor attributed the enhanced outlay to higher revenue income and significant grants from the Central and State Governments under key schemes such as the 15th Finance Commission, Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY (Urban), and Smart City Mission. No new taxes or hikes in existing taxes were proposed.

The budget reflects a minor deficit of Rs 72 lakh, which AMC plans to bridge through improved revenue collection methods like GIS-based property tax, trade licences, and service charges, rather than imposing new taxes.

Majumder said that the budget includes both revenue and capital expenditures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Key projects for which substantial funds had been earmarked include Rs 28 crore for three flood pump houses at Shakuntala Road, Ramnagar Road No. 4, and Satsanga, and Rs 4 crore for a delivery pipeline. A modern slaughterhouse is planned at Durga Chowmuhani for Rs 56 lakh,” said Mayor.

Development in extended municipal areas will cost Rs 5 crore, while Rs 10 crore has been set aside for a 50-bed Civil Hospital at Jackson Gate to reduce the burden on IGM Hospital. To tackle mosquito-borne diseases, AMC has significantly raised the fogging budget.

Moreover, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for a new Bharatmata Canteen-cum-Night Shelter providing subsidised meals and accommodation. Total projected receipts stand at Rs 475.83 crore.