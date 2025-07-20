Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state government had introduced a victim protection scheme as per the provisions of the new criminal laws.

“It is very hard to get cooperation from people due to the social stigma attached to court and legal proceedings. The Tripura government has introduced a witness protection scheme to ensure public participation in the justice delivery system,” said Saha.

The chief minister made these statements while attending the workshop on Investigation and prosecution of new criminal laws and NDPS cases.

He called for robust monitoring and implementation of reforms to make law enforcement more citizen-centric, technology-driven, and sensitive to victims.

Addressing key stakeholders, Saha emphasized the urgent need to fix lapses in investigations and streamline processes to ensure that authorities deliver justice efficiently and humanely.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with officials of North Eastern states regarding the implementation of the new criminal laws in this region. The Centre instructed us to focus on monitoring and implementation. We must make our system more accessible and citizen-focused,” said the Chief Minister.

According to Saha, the new criminal laws make the justice system more victim-friendly and promote the use of electronic communication.

Highlighting the role of technology in justice delivery, Saha reiterated that police must allow victims to file Zero FIRs at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction. He added that authorities must provide victims with a free copy of the First Information Report (FIR) and all related documents without delay.

“Every stakeholder must work in close coordination. Awareness is crucial; citizens must know their rights and the systems available to them,” he stated.

Focusing on crimes against women, Saha said that a woman magistrate must record the statements of female victims, especially minors and women with disabilities, and doctors must complete medical reports within seven days. He further directed authorities to video record the evidence collection process to ensure transparency and prevent tampering.

Saha also addressed sensitive aspects of law enforcement, cautioning that making an arrest does not guarantee a conviction. “We should not be complacent. Investigators must prioritize both the severity of the offence and the accuracy of their investigation,” he warned, adding that investigators often lose crucial evidence by mishandling crime scenes.

He hailed the provision of trial in absentia, stating that courts can now proceed with trials even when accused persons evade the legal process, ensuring justice isn’t indefinitely delayed.