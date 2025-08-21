Agartala: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has urged the BJP’s Janajati Morcha in Tripura to initiate talks on common concerns, setting aside party rivalries to work for the “larger good of society.”

The Tipra Motha Party, which emerged as a dominant force after winning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, has often been viewed as a strong challenger to the BJP in the state’s tribal belt.

Although the two sides formed a post-poll alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, tensions between their grassroots workers in the hill regions have persisted.

In a social media address to his supporters, Debbarma stressed the need for unity over political divisions. “We must take lessons from Nagaland, where 20 tribes—despite cultural and linguistic differences—present their demands to Delhi with one voice. That is the approach Tripura needs,” he said.

Acknowledging that contentious issues such as the demand for Roman script and the creation of a police force for the ADC remain unresolved, Debbarma highlighted areas of convergence.

“The BJP manifesto itself supports the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, direct funding for the ADC, land rights for tribal people, and a central university at Ganda Twisa. These are also our demands. Why should we fight when we can unite on such issues?” he noted.

The Tipra Motha chief further revealed that he has already held talks with BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee and hinted that formal discussions with Janajati Morcha leaders could take place soon. He argued that a united stance before the Centre would strengthen the bargaining power of Tripura’s tribal leadership.