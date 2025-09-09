Agartala: Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Tuesday declared that he was prepared to face arrest, accusing the Centre of deliberately delaying the implementation of the Tiprasa accord in Tripura, signed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally at Jantar Mantar, Debbarma said, “My silence does not mean I am afraid. If they want to unleash the ED or CBI on me, let them do so. I am ready to go to jail.”

The rally marked the culmination of party activist David Murasingh’s 2,500-km foot march from Tripura to Delhi, which aimed to demand constitutional guarantees for the indigenous Tiprasa community.

Recalling historical precedents, Debbarma said when the movement for the Autonomous District Council was at its peak, late Congress leader Ashok Bhattacharjee had opposed it, but then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi overruled him to establish the council.

“Today, the Union government is in the same dilemma. It is time for the Home Minister to show the same resolve that Indira Gandhi once did,” he said.

Debbarman alleged that political leaders were misleading the Centre by portraying the accord as politically damaging and urged the Union government to act without further delay.

Pledging to intensify his campaign, he announced plans for a village-to-village outreach, without party flags, using only the national flag. “If required, I will even touch the feet of CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury to appeal for unity,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Left, he accused the CPI(M) of targeting his family during its rule, saying, “My father died, my properties were snatched. And today some people give slogans questioning who owns Tripura. They should remember that tenants cannot become owners forever.”

Debbarman also lauded the public support for Murasingh during his march, drawing parallels with his own 2023 election campaign, which he claimed was fully funded by ordinary citizens. Leaders from various North Eastern parties, including NPP’s James Sangma, as well as Tipra Motha MLAs and MDCs, joined the rally in solidarity.