Agartala: Opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress on Monday strongly objected to the BJP-led Tripura government’s decision to rename the iconic Agartala Town Hall after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday during an event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Mookerjee.

The CM also declared the institution of two awards in Mookerjee’s name and announced that a marble statue of him would be installed near the Town Hall.

The Agartala Town Hall, built in 1984–85 by the then-Left Front government, was constructed on the site of a former royal guest house located beside the historic Ujjayanta Palace.

The guest house was originally built in 1913 by the then king of the princely state of Tripura. The Town Hall was inaugurated on April 25, 1985, by then Vice-President R Venkataraman, who later became the 8th President of India.

Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury criticized the renaming move, calling it unjustified. “Most state capitals in India have a Town Hall, and it is a long-standing tradition.

The Agartala Town Hall is linked with many historic and cultural moments. Instead of renaming it, the government can build a new hall and name it after Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said, adding that public sentiment was not in favour of the decision.

Tripura Congress President and former MLA Asish Kumar Saha echoed similar views. “We are not against naming new infrastructure after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, but renaming the existing Town Hall is unacceptable. A new auditorium or institution can be built in his name,” he stated.

Cultural organisations also voiced their discontent. Samir Dhar, President of the literary group ‘Aawaj,’ emphasized the need for more auditoriums in Agartala given the city’s vibrant cultural and literary activities. “Instead of renaming the existing Town Hall, new halls can be dedicated to Dr Mookerjee,” he said.