Agartala: Tripura witnessed scattered incidents of tension on Eid following allegations of cow slaughter in violation of administrative guidelines.

In the first incident, police detained four individuals at Gomati Para in Udaipur subdivision. They were reportedly slaughtering a cow in an open public space along the Gomati River.

The police, led by SDPO Udaipur Nirmal Das, responded to complaints raised by local residents and members of a right-wing group.

Upon verification, the authorities confirmed the breach of norms related to animal sacrifice. They then took legal action against the individuals involved.

“We do not permit the open slaughtering of cattle. We have taken appropriate legal steps in accordance with the prevailing guidelines,” said SDPO Das. Officials supervised the disposal of the animal remains.

A separate incident unfolded near the Bhuvaneshwari Temple in Udaipur. There, a group of locals allegedly vandalized the home of resident Bishu Kazi and damaged a battery-operated rickshaw belonging to a visitor.

The incident followed claims that suspected animal sacrifice-related activity had hurt the sentiments of nearby Hindu families. The area, predominantly inhabited by Hindu families, includes only one Muslim household.

Police intervened promptly, with senior officer Kulwant Singh visiting the spot and engaging with both communities. “The situation is now under control. We are taking all necessary steps to maintain peace,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (in-charge), Gomati, Bijay Debbarma, confirmed that the affected family filed a complaint.

He said that the police are conducting an investigation following the complaint.

Meanwhile, in Tripura’s capital region, Agartala, police intercepted two goods vehicles from the West Agartala station for transporting cattle allegedly without proper permits. The owners reportedly intended the animals for sacrifice on Eid. While the police cited violations of transport regulations, the families involved raised concerns over alleged unfair treatment.

Police have appealed to all communities to adhere strictly to animal slaughter guidelines and cooperate to maintain peace and harmony amidst religious observances.