Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday stated that the North East would become the new powerhouse of economic growth for the whole country.

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing a high-level stakeholder consultation meeting in Agartala, Tripura.

CM Saha said that the whole region is taking collective efforts to create an investor-friendly ecosystem. He revealed that the recently held Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi saw unprecedented investment interests amounting to Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

“The summit, inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew global participation from over 80 countries,” CM Saha said.

CM Saha also reiterated a unified belief that India’s future lies in the North East. He noted that Tripura alone signed 64 MoUs worth Rs 15,823 crore in the summit. “Previous investment efforts led to 184 MoUs. Investors have already grounded over 25% of them”, the Chief Minister stated.

CM Saha cited the unique strengths of each northeastern state, ranging from hydropower in Arunachal Pradesh, tea and electronics in Assam, to bamboo and agar in Tripura. “Each state must develop its niche sectors with an emphasis on value addition,” he said

The Chief Minister also cited Tripura’s initiative to globally brand its Queen Pineapple. He also noted the bamboo value chain project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

CM Saha further called for the development of anchor investment ecosystems around companies like Tata Power, NTPC, Indian Oil, Adani Wilmar, ONGC, and Taj Hotels.

CM Saha said that Tripura had implemented a total of 387 business reforms under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024. The state is among the first to pass the Tripura Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025.

“To enhance investor confidence, the state is working on a robust infrastructure plan backed by an 85.4 million USD loan from the ADB. This includes improvements in power, roads, warehousing, and plug-and-play industrial spaces,” he noted.

According to the Chief Minister, the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) spearheads expansion and develops over 1,500 acres for industrial zones and sector-specific parks.

He noted that authorities have empowered TIDC as a planning and development authority to integrate industrial, residential, and civic infrastructure.

The Chief Minister drew attention to Tripura’s thriving base of over 86,000 MSMEs and 60,318 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Their growth is central to the state’s inclusive economic development. With more than one lakh “Lakhpati Didis,” Tripura is now focusing on transitioning SHG members into entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister called for a harmonized approach across all northeastern states. “We must assess regulatory frameworks, align incentive policies, and focus on connectivity and logistics,” CM Saha said.

He stressed that authorities must prioritize the implementation of the ADB’s Northeast Economic Corridor study.

The Chief Minister affirmed that Tripura remains fully committed to preparing a progressive and inclusive investment roadmap.

He added that the state aims to submit the strategic report to the North Eastern Council (NEC) by September 2025 with the support of all states and stakeholders.