Tripura NEET 2025: Provisional merit list released for qualified candidates

Agartala: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has released the list of candidates qualifying for NEET 2025 under the state domicile category.

A total of 2,265 Tripura-domiciled candidates who secured the cutoff marks have been included in the provisional merit list.

The final merit list for Tripura NEET 2025 counselling will be released after the completion of state counselling registration and verification of documents, including category and quota details, by the Tripura State Medical Counselling Committee (TSMCC).

How to Check the Tripura NEET 2025 Provisional Merit List:

1.Visit the official DME Tripura website: dme.tripura.gov.in

2. Click on the link titled ‘Tripura NEET-UG 2025 Qualified Candidate List’

3. Download the PDF file

4. Search for your details to check qualification status

Details Available in the Merit List:

1.NEET 2025 Roll Number

2. Candidate’s Name

3. Father’s Name

4. Date of Birth

5. Gender

6. Category

7. NEET Percentile

8. NEET 2025 All India Rank

The DME has clarified that the final merit lists for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) and Wards of Ex-Servicemen (WESM) will be released only after submission and verification of valid certificates issued by competent authorities.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET 2025 counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats from July 21, 2025.

Counselling for 85% State Quota seats in Tripura is tentatively scheduled to begin from July 31, 2025.