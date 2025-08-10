Tripura: A five-month-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her own mother at Rampada Para ADC village under Sonamura subdivision in Tripura’s Sepahijala district after the woman suspected the child was born out of an extramarital relationship.

Family members identified the accused as Suchitrabala Debbarma, who was reportedly involved with her father-in-law’s cousin, Nirmal Debbarma.

Upon suspecting that the infant was the biological child of her lover rather than her husband, Suchitrabala allegedly decided to end the baby’s life.

Her husband, Amit Kumar Debbarma, had accepted the child, but frequent quarrels in the household over the baby’s paternity continued.

Humiliation and taunts from her in-laws over her character reportedly pushed the woman into a state of mental distress. In the early hours of Sunday, she allegedly smothered the infant with a pillow, causing instant death.

The matter came to light when neighbours alerted police. Officers from Sonamura police station arrived promptly and shifted the body to Sonamura hospital.

However, the post-mortem could not be carried out immediately due to the unavailability of sufficient medical officers. “We were informed the doctors are not available today, so the post-mortem will take place on Monday,” the baby’s grandfather told reporters.

Police have detained the accused, who sources say confessed to the crime during initial questioning. Authorities are treating the case as a grave instance of infanticide linked to domestic and social pressures.

This marks the second similar case in recent days. Earlier, a TSR official from Behalabari in Khowai district was arrested for killing his infant daughter. The gruesome killing in Sonamura has left the local community in deep shock and mourning.