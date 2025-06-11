Agartala: Tripura police on Wednesday unearthed a horrific murder mystery, recovering the mortal remains of a 28-year-old youth, Shariful Islam, from a freezer located 112 kilometers from his Agartala home.

Reports indicate that the Police have arrested six people in connection with the chilling incident, with investigations pointing to a love triangle as the primary motive.

Shariful Islam (28) had gone missing from Agartala on the night of June 8, leaving his family without any clue about his whereabouts for days.

On Wednesday, June 11, police discovered his body hidden inside an ice-cream parlor freezer at a shop owned by Dipak Saha in Gandatwisa (formerly Gandacherra).

Briefing media persons on the case, Superintendent of Police West Tripura Kiran Kumar revealed that the shocking incident stemmed from a love triangle.

According to police, both the deceased, Shariful Islam, and the prime accused, Dibakar Saha (28), shared a common love interest—a girl whose identity has not been disclosed.

Saha, originally from Gandatwisa, had been residing in Agartala, while the girl hails from the Chandrapur area of Agartala. Police retrieved photos showing the girl with both individuals at different times.

SP West Kiran Kumar detailed the plot, stating, “The accused (Dibakar Saha) had decided to eliminate Shariful to ensure that he could get rid of all future disturbances in his love life that the deceased could pose.”

SP stated, “With this intention, Saha allegedly called Shariful to meet him at the house of one Jaydip Das in the South Indranagar area of Agartala, inviting him to receive a gift. Upon arrival, Saha allegedly strangled Shariful to death in the presence of Animesh Yadav and Nabanta Das, who acted as accomplices. “

“Subsequently, on the morning of June 9, the accused carried Shariful’s body in a large trolley bag to Saha’s village house in Gandatwisa. To prevent decomposition, the accused hid the body inside a freezer used for storing ice cream at a shop owned by Saha’s father, Dipak Saha, ” SP Kiran Kumar asserted.

The SP added that so far, police have arrested six persons in connection with the case: prime accused Dibakar Saha (28), Jaydip Das (20), Nabanita Das (25), Animesh Yadav (21), and Saha’s parents, Dipak Saha (52) and Debika Saha (48).