Agartala: A man was detained at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala after security personnel found him carrying the body of a newborn in a bag. He was allegedly attempting to dispose of the remains.

According to investigations, the baby was delivered by the man’s wife, Shilpi Das, in a hospital washroom. However, both the husband and wife provided conflicting versions of the incident.

Hospital sources said that Nipu Das had brought his wife to the hospital for treatment. His behavior raised suspicion, and security staff stopped him, discovering the baby in his possession. The police were informed and began investigating.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the woman may have been physically assaulted by her husband, which could have led to the premature delivery. She has been moved for medical care, while the husband is in custody. The investigation is ongoing,” a police officer stated.

A doctor attending to Shilpi noted that she arrived at the outpatient department bleeding heavily and was referred to the gynecology unit. Medical treatment was provided, and her condition is stable.

Shilpi, however, initially denied giving birth and claimed there was no baby, possibly to protect her husband.

Nipu Das maintained his innocence, stating, “My wife delivered the baby in the washroom, but it was already dead. I kept it in the bag until her treatment was completed.”

The couple, from Mohanpur in the Sidhai Police Station area, also has an 11-year-old son.