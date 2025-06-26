Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Internal Audit Officer (on deputation). From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education. The Directorate of Distance Education also extends educational support to the employed and socio-economically deprived sections located in the far flung hilly areas of this state. The future plans of the University include expansion of the campus and immediate installation of ICT enabled classrooms in all the departments, more hostels for men and women including research scholars hostels, improved canteen, guest houses and accommodation for the faculty and non-teaching staff, employment of modern technological tools and facilitating multimedia mode of interactive teaching- learning. In order to adapt with the demands of the changing times, the University is gradually changing over to e-governance for efficient, accurate and eco-friendly administration.

Name of post : Internal Audit Officer (on deputation)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

By drawing officers belonging to Audit and Accounts Services or also other similar organised Accounts Services in Central / State Govt., holding analogous posts on regular basis.

OR

with three years regular service in Level 11 or equivalent in the area of Audit and Accounts in any Govt. Department/ Autonomous Bodies.

OR

with five years regular service altogether in Level 10 or equivalent in the area of Audit and Accounts in any Govt. Department/ Autonomous Bodies.

How to apply :

Applicant shall register and apply online altogether on the portal at https://tripuraunivnt.samarth.edu.in

Last date of submission of online application is 17:30 hrs till 16th July 2025

Application Fee : Rs. 1000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here