Tripura Jobs SESTA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in SESTA Tripura in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executive Trainee (ET) in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (ET)

Eligibility Criteria :

The organization is looking for passionate young persons who are looking forward to start their career in the development area to engage for a subsequential number of years and to work for rural

disadvantaged communities to bring meaningful changes in their lives, with 16 years of education

having at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/OBC) in the last qualified exams.

Candidates with B.Sc & M.Sc Agri, B.Sc & M.Sc in Fishery, B.VSc will get preference.

Women candidates/LGBT+/ person with a disability are encouraged to apply.

Age Limit: The age limit for applying is 27 years.

Salary/Pay: Gross Stipend/Salary Rs. 27,000 + Local Conveyance for first 12 Months. On successful

completion of 1 year probation/training period, Gross Salary will be approximately Rs. 42,600/-

(As Executive).

Job Roles : The job will be field-based work and will need extensive travelling to rural areas. Selected

candidates will have to stay in villages for village stay and village study as part of their training

and after completion of village study, they may get posting in any of the project areas of Tripura.

Selection Procedure :

a. Non Verbal Reasoning and Test of English

b. Group Discussion (Shortlisted candidates from the written test)

c. Personal Interview (Shortlisted candidates from Group Discussion)

d. Rural Stay Test (Shortlisted candidates from Personal Interview)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sesta.in/job-application?openingId=1&title=Executive%20Trainee

Last Date of Submitting Application: 13th July, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here