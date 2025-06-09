Tripura Jobs ONGC Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in ONGC Agartala Tripura in 2025.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Contract Medical Officer (Field Duty) in 2025.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer (Field Duty)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

The degree of MBBS should be compulsorily registered with Medical Council of India / State

Candidates who have accquired MBBS / MD from a foreign university, such as MBBS / MD or equivalent qualification in medical discipline shall be allowed which are recognized / approved by Medical Council of India (MCI).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ongcindia.com/ from 9th June 2025 to 15th June 2025

Candidate need to bring the following documents along with a set of Xerox copies at the time of

document verification before the interview:

i. Duly signed and filled application format at Annexure I.

ii. Photo identity proof like PAN Card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driving License. Voter I Card.

iii. Passport size photograph.

iv. Class 10th Board Certificate containing Date of Birth (DOB). No other proof for determining Date of Birth shall be considered.

v. Consolidated Marksheet of MBBS Degree

vi MBBS. Degree.

vii. Internship Completion Certificate.

viii. Valid Registration Certificate with the statutory registration Council like MCI / state etc.

ix. OBC (NCL) Certificate (in case of OBC candidate caste certificate ‘ NCL certificate should be

in central government format)

x. Proof of Higher Qualification (if any) – Mark sheet of all semesters and Degree / Diploma

Certificate.

xi. Experience Certificate (if any).

xii. No Objection Certificate (NOC) from existing employer, if any (in case the candidate is a

regular employee in a Govt. organization / PSU).

xiii. Valid proof of change of name (in case, applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here