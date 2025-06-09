Applications are invited for recruitment of 127 vacant positions or jobs in High Court of Tripura.

The High Court of Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Stenographers, Drivers, Group D and Lower Division Clerks for the establishments of the District & Sub-ordinate Judiciary of Tripura.

Name of post : Stenographer (Personal Assistant-II)

No. of posts : 13

Pay : Fixed pay Rs.20,475/-(per month) (i.e. Entry level pay of Rs.27,300/- in Pay Matrix Level-09 of TSCS (Revised Pay) (First Amendment) Rules, 2018, subject to revision by the Government time to time.

Educational Qualification:

I) Graduate in any discipline from any recognized College/ University.

II) Must have capacity to take dictation of 100 words per minute in shorthand (English). Typing speed of atleast 60 words per minute in computer

III) Certificate in computer education in a course of minimum 06 months duration.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years for UR.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for Government Servants, Physically Disabled, Ex-Servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 43

Pay : Rs.16,050/-(per month) (i.e. Entry level pay of Rs.21,400/) in Pay Matrix Level-07 of TSCS (Revised Pay) (First Amendment) Rules, 2018, subject to revision by the Government time to time

Educational Qualification:

I) Graduate in any discipline from any recognized College/ University.

II) The candidate must be computer savvy with a Typing speed of at least 30 words per minute on computer.

III) Certificate in computer education in a course of minimum 06 months duration.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years for UR.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for Government Servants, Physically Disabled, Ex-Servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs.16,050/-((i.e. Entry level pay of Rs.21,400/ in Pay Matrix Level-07 of TSCS (Revised Pay) (First Amendment) Rules, 2018, subject to revision by the Government time to time.

Educational Qualification:

I) Must have passed Madhyamik/Secondary examination from a recognized board/ Institution.

II) Must have a valid commercial driving license issued by competent authority.

III) Must have 03 years experience in driving light motor vehicle.

IV) The Candidate must be medically fit for driving.

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years for UR.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for Government Servants, Physically Disabled, Ex-Servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Name of post : Group-D (Peon/Orderly/Guard etc.)

No. of posts : 69

Pay : Rs.12,000/-((i.e. Entry level pay of Rs.16,000/ in Pay Matrix Level-01 of TSCS (Revised Pay) (First Amendment) Rules, 2018, subject to revision by the Government time to time.

Educational Qualification: Madhyamik/Secondary School Examination passed or equivalent

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years for UR.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for Government Servants, Physically Disabled, Ex-Servicemen and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://thc.nic.in/ up to 26.06.2025 ( 05:00 P.M.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here