Tripura Jobs AGMC Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of thirteen vacant positions or jobs in AGMC Agartala Tripura in 2025.

Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 03 (three) Laboratory Technician, 03 (three) Laboratory Assistant, 03 (three) Lower Division Clerk (LDC), 02 (two) Project Technical Officer and 02 (two) Account Assistant/UDC under the project titled ‘Effect of Additional Targeted and Tailor-Made Intervention Package on Malaria Control in the Very High Malaria Endemic Areas of Dhalai District, Tripura-A Quasi-Experimental Study’ at MRU in 2025.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : 12th in Science + DMLT / BMLT + Five years of experience in relevant subject / field

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : 12th in Science + Three years of experience in relevant subject / field

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : 12th pass from a recognized board. Knowledge of computer application / data management

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Qualification :

Graduate in any of the subjects of Life Sciences / Medical Laboratory Technology / Public Health / Social Work/ Rural Health Management with two years work experience

OR

Master’s degree in any of the subjects of Life Sciences / Medical Laboratory Technology / Public Health / Social Work/ Rural Health Management with two years work experience

OR

MSc in Biostatistics / Statistics with one year work experience

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Accounts Assistant / UDC

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Commerce / Science or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates are requested to submit their complete Bio-data along with self-attested scanned copies of all supportive documents (Madhyamik onwards), valid email ID, Contact number, one recent passport size photograph on or before 26 April, 2025 in the following email address: interviewmru@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here