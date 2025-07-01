Guwahati: The Tripura government has introduced the e-attendance system with shared location for government schools to enhance accountability and transparency in teacher attendance, an official stated on Tuesday.

The official stated that, this new measure, implemented from June, builds upon the existing e-attendance system for the state’s 4,912 government schools.

“We’ve introduced e-attendance with shared location in all government schools,” explained Prasant Killikdar, Unakoti district’s education officer and joint director of the department. “We only implemented the e-attendance system earlier, but we’ve inserted one more feature – teachers’ shared location – since June.”

According to Killikdar, teachers must activate the “share location” option on their digital devices only after entering the school premises for the system to function. Once recorded, the headmaster or headmistress will then upload the teachers’ presence onto the school management system, a digital platform. This will allow real-time access to statewide e-attendance and teacher locations, viewable by officials from the Chief Minister down to the department director.

Killikdar lauded the initiative as a significant step towards ensuring teacher presence and mentioned that a system for recording departure times is not yet in place. For students, class teachers continue to manually upload daily attendance.

To further ensure quality education and teacher accountability, the department has established two inter-district committees per district. These teams conduct surprise visits to schools at regular intervals, submitting reports to district education offices for review and action by the Director.

“We’ve taken all these initiatives to ensure transparency in teachers’ attendance in schools for better results,” Killikdar stated.

He added that these constant efforts have already led to improved performance in the state government’s Vidyajyoti schools across Tripura, including Unakoti district, compared to 2024.