Agartala: The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) has achieved a 100 percent increase in its profit margin compared to the fiscal year 2022–2023.

The corporation’s profit rose from Rs 4.02 crore in 2022–23 to over Rs 9 crore in the recently concluded fiscal year, said TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik.

In addition, the corporation recovered 28 acres of land in industrial areas from 24 closed industrial units. These areas are now available for allotment to new industrial ventures, he added.

According to Banik, four previously defunct industrial units have resumed operations due to the industry-friendly environment fostered by TIDC.

Speaking at a press conference on TIDC’s achievements, Banik said the corporation is actively managing and allotting land for industrial projects in 13 existing industrial zones across the state. He also noted that TIDC is developing seven new industrial areas in different parts of Tripura.

“The state government has launched a special initiative to transform TIDC into a profitable organization. Since its reconstitution in 2023, the new board has introduced pro-industry policies, upgraded infrastructure, and streamlined application processing to support entrepreneurs,” Banik said.

He further outlined several major accomplishments. TIDC completed infrastructure development projects in the A.D. Nagar, Badharghat, Dharmanagar, and R.K. Nagar industrial zones, spending ?237.08 crore under the MSME scheme.

TIDC also launched a single-window online service that now provides license approvals and other necessary clearances through a unified web portal, streamlining business operations in the state.

Banik informed reporters that the state government transferred land for developing new industrial zones in Santirbazar and Fatikroy. TIDC has already begun survey work for infrastructure development in these areas.

Highlighting the corporation’s financial performance, Banik reported significant gains in loan recovery, lease rent collection, and overall profitability.

“Loan recovery surged from Rs 72 lakh in 2022–23 to Rs 1.97 crore in 2024–25. Lease rent collection rose from Rs 5.20 crore to Rs 6.51 crore during the same period. Meanwhile, our profit jumped from Rs 4.02 crore to Rs 9.87 crore,” he said.

In a major announcement, Banik revealed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a Rs 975.26 crore loan for developing world-class infrastructure in nine industrial zones across Tripura.