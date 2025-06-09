Guwahati: The Vigilance Department has arrested Dhiman Chakma of Tripura, 2021-batch IAS officer and the current Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, on corruption charges after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

According to officials, Chakma was nabbed on Sunday at his official residence in Dharamgarh while taking the bribe from a local businessman.

The bribe was allegedly the first instalment of a Rs 20 lakh demand made by the officer in exchange for not taking action against the businessman’s enterprise.

The arrest followed a formal complaint filed by the businessman, prompting a surveillance operation by vigilance authorities. Chakma reportedly invited the complainant to his residence, where he accepted the cash—26 bundles of Rs 100 notes. A chemical test conducted on Chakma’s hands and the drawer where the money was stored confirmed the presence of the bribe.

Subsequent searches of his government residence revealed an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash, deepening the seriousness of the case and indicating potential long-term abuse of his official position.

A formal FIR has been registered under Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 6/2025. The charges fall under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, which pertains to public servants accepting undue advantages.

Chakma, originally from Agartala, had been under watch due to prior concerns during his tenure. His arrest has stirred shock across administrative circles in Kalahandi and beyond, sparking broader discussions on the need for strict anti-corruption measures in government offices.