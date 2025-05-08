Agartala: A delegation from the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) led by Chairman Justice Arindam Lodh paid a surprise visit to GB Pant Hospital following a news report on alleged medical negligence.

The report, published in a vernacular daily, highlighted the case of a 54-year-old man, Madan Das, who was found lying unattended outside the Trauma Center and later died due to a lack of timely care.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The THRC team, which included Member Secretary Udit Choudhuri, DSP Lalhim Molsom, and Office Superintendent Ratan Biswas, verified the report on-site.

The team interacted with Dr. Sankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, and senior doctors, including Dr. Kanak Choudhury.

A meeting followed, involving officials from AGMC, PWD, and other concerned departments. The Commission emphasized the need for strict instructions to hospital staff on attending to destitute or unattended patients.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

THRC proposed a joint awareness programme on May 15 involving departments such as Social Welfare, Education, PWD, NGOs, and others, with the Commission also participating. An inter-departmental coordination team was also proposed to prevent the recurrence of such lapses.

The Executive Engineer of PWD was directed to inspect the hospital infrastructure for safety risks, particularly in wards admitting prisoners. Additionally, a nearby under-construction building may be developed as a rest facility for unattended patients.

The THRC Secretary was instructed to inform key departments and request action-taken reports within four weeks.

Justice Lodh stressed that institutional accountability and coordinated efforts are vital to uphold the dignity and rights of all patients.