Agartala: Two days after discovering a housewife dead under mysterious circumstances in a locked flat in Agartala city, Tripura Police arrested a neighbor on charges of murder and house trespass, an official confirmed.

Police arrested the individual on May 17 after the deceased woman’s father lodged an FIR at the West Agartala Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the investigation, Anamika Acharjree was found dead inside her flat on May 15. Police responded to the scene after receiving reports and noticed visible bruises and scars on her body, raising suspicions about foul play.

At the time of the incident, none of Anamika’s family members, including her husband, were present in the house.

The circumstances surrounding her death raised multiple unanswered questions. Initially, police registered a case of unnatural death and began a routine inquiry.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, the investigation took a new direction after Mrinal Acharjee, the victim’s father, filed an FIR on May 16. He accused an individual of trespassing (Section 329) and murder (Section 103) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Based on the complaint, police arrested Sushanta Roy, who lives on a different floor of the same apartment complex where Anamika lived. Officers took Roy into custody and produced him before the court, seeking police remand for further questioning.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police a five-day remand to continue the investigation.