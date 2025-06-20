Guwahati: Tripura’s Labour Minister Tinku Roy announced on Friday a 16% hike in the daily wages of tea garden workers, raising the rate from Rs 176 to Rs 204 for adult workers. This revision also increases the wages for minor workers from Rs 88 to Rs 102.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, the Minister stated that in January 2018, the state revised the minimum wages for tea garden workers, adjusting rates from Rs 105 to Rs 176 for adults and Rs 52.50 to Rs 88 for minors.

He said that the state government recently constituted a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Swapna Das Pal, MLA from the 46-Surma Assembly Constituency. This committee, tasked with reviewing all aspects of wage revision, convened a meeting on May 28 to deliberate on the matter.

“After careful consideration of all relevant factors, the committee recommended a 16 percent hike in the minimum wage… Based on this recommendation, the Tripura Government has approved the revised wage rates,” Minister Roy affirmed.

Minister Roy further cited the extensive welfare initiatives undertaken by the current government for tea garden workers.

“Beyond the wage hike, the state is providing essential amenities, including housing, land, ration cards, electricity, water, and sanitation facilities. So far, 6,595 tea garden worker families have benefited, ” the Minister added.

Notably, the recent revision is expected to benefit over 8,000 tea garden workers across various estates in Tripura.