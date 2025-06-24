Agartala: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Agartala, Tripura, seized a substantial quantity of contraband in two separate incidents at Agartala Railway Station on Monday night.

In the first case, GRP personnel conducting a routine security check discovered two unclaimed bags on platform number 3 shortly after the arrival of the Humsafar Express.

A search of the bags led to the recovery of 270 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, a substance regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The seized cough syrup is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1.35 lakh in the illicit market. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace those involved in the smuggling attempt.

In a separate joint operation by the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 21.490 kilograms of dry ganja.

The accused, identified as Aparna Debbarma (29) from Karaimura in Sepahijala district, was found with nine packets of ganja concealed in a trolley bag. She was intercepted on the station premises before boarding a train.

According to officials, Debbarma confessed during preliminary questioning that she was planning to transport the ganja to Delhi and had smuggled similar consignments on three previous occasions using other railway stations.

This was her first attempt from Agartala. The estimated street value of the seized ganja in Delhi is around Rs 7.5 lakh.

A formal case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Agartala GRP police station. Further investigation is ongoing in both cases.