Tripura govt reviews paddy procurement plans for Rabi season

Agartala: The Tripura Government on Monday held a high-level video conference to review preparations for the procurement of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the ongoing Rabi season.

The virtual meeting, conducted at the Secretariat’s Video Conference Hall, was jointly organised by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare.

The session was chaired by Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath and attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Key participants included Panchayat Samiti Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Block Development Officers (BDOs), Deputy Directors, Agriculture Supervisors, and officials from both departments.

The main focus of the meeting was to assess the state’s preparedness for direct procurement of paddy from farmers at MSP, ensuring fair prices and eliminating middlemen from the process. Ministers underscored the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring smooth and timely procurement across all districts.

Officials were directed to strengthen coordination and accelerate the implementation of procurement mechanisms, including the activation of procurement centres, logistics management, and prompt, transparent payment systems.

The review comes in the backdrop of growing concerns among farmers over delays in the procurement process. Farmers from Bathan Mura villages in the Charilam RD Block have reported serious challenges due to the delay in government purchase of their paddy.

Many, anticipating procurement as part of the routine half-yearly exercise, had stored their harvest at home. However, prolonged storage without sales has led to pest infestation and rotting of large portions of the crop, causing significant losses.

Local farmers also expressed worry about not receiving timely funds, which has affected their ability to buy seeds and begin the next cycle of cultivation. “We had hoped to sell our paddy and use the funds to plant the next crop. Now, we’re stuck,” said one affected farmer.

While Agriculture Department officials and Village Level Workers (VLWs) have been reaching out to farmers and assuring them that procurement will start soon, no official timeline has yet been announced.

In previous years, paddy procurement would typically begin by this time, making the current delay unexpected and concerning for many.