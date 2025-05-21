Agartala: A dispute over the selection of beneficiaries for government social pension schemes sparked violence in the Hejamara block under West Tripura district on Tuesday, leading to the ransacking of the Block Development Officer (BDO) and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) offices.

Tensions erupted when a protest led by Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters turned violent.

The protesters accused government officials of favouritism in selecting pension beneficiaries, alleging that loyalists of the BJP and its ally IPFT were being prioritised over genuine applicants.

TMP, despite being a junior ally in the state’s ruling coalition, claimed its supporters were being sidelined for political reasons.

According to sources, the mob stormed the BDO office, bypassed security, and sealed the chambers of the Block Advisory Committee Chairperson and Vice Chairperson.

Protesters also vandalized the premises, damaged CCTV cameras, and demanded the immediate release of the new list of pension recipients.

The unrest spread to the CDPO office, where protesters shattered glass windows, smashed computers, and furniture. One staff member reportedly suffered mild injuries during the scuffle.

“Eyewitnesses said TMP activists arrived with party flags and warned they would not leave until their demands were met. They issued a 24-hour ultimatum to officials to make the beneficiary list public.”

Heavy police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) deployment followed the incident to prevent further escalation.

BDO Manas Murasing confirmed that a deputation was submitted earlier in the day and that a confrontation broke out soon after.

The chaos follows the state government’s recent decision to expand social pension benefits to 5,000 more individuals, each entitled to Rs 2,000 per month for life.