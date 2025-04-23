Agartala: The Government of Tripura has earmarked Rs 150 crore for rebuilding and maintenance work of flood protection embankments across the state, Tripura Public Works Department Secretary Kiran Gitte told reporters on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat on Tuesday, he said, “Major projects are underway along Manu River at Kailashahar, the Muhuri River at Belonia, and the Howrah and Katakhal canal in Agartala. The total outlay for these projects is roughly Rs?150?crore.”

Sharing further details on the work, he said, “On the Manu River, four vulnerable stretches near Kailashahar have been under repair since early March at an approved cost of Rs?28?crore. The largest single investment, Rs?77?crore, targets 7.47?km of the Muhuri River embankment at Belonia, by intensifying anti?erosion measures and deputing engineers from other districts to expedite the process.”

In the state capital, the government earmarked Rs?41?crore to repair and maintain the Howrah River embankment and to construct a new protective stretch along the Katakhal, he added.

According to the senior official, this initiative has been undertaken to protect Agartala city from monsoon flooding.

“Similar maintenance works are also progressing at the Durgapur and Gajaria embankments in Sonamura and at the Gobindamath embankment in the Sat Chand block,” hd pointed out.

Stating that Chief Minister Manik Saha has already discussed the situation with the Union Home Minister, he said, “The Public Works (Water Resources) and Disaster Management departments have coordinated contingency plans to handle any potential flood emergency. People shouldn’t be panic as the government has been working tirelessly to protect the lives and properties of people.”