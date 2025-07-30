Agartala: The Tripura government has approved the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to address organised crime, extremism, drug-related cases, and cross-border offences, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Abhishek Singh told reporters that the decision, approved by Chief Minister Manik Saha, is aimed at strengthening the state’s internal security and expediting investigations.

“The Chief Minister has approved the proposal to constitute an STF to handle organised crime, fundamentalist activities, cross-border crime, and drug smuggling,” Singh said.

The STF will be led by a Superintendent of Police (SP)-rank officer and will function under the supervision of an Inspector General (IG) or Deputy Inspector General (DIG), he added.

Singh said the task force will focus on maintaining law and order, improving internal security, and ensuring quicker resolution of criminal cases.

“The STF will also play a key role in addressing cross-border crimes. The Chief Minister has made it clear that law and order is a top priority for the government,” he said.