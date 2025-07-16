Agartala: Security forces in Tripura seized a total of four lakh Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 40 crore, in two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted on Wednesday in Khowai and West Tripura districts.

In the first incident, personnel from the Teliamura Sub-Division Police stopped a passenger auto-rickshaw during a routine checking at the 41-Mile area on the Atharomura stretch of National Highway-8.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: 50000 Yaba tablets seized in Karbi Anglong

Upon searching the vehicle, which was travelling from Ambassa towards Agartala, police recovered one lakh Yaba tablets concealed in a hidden chamber beneath the driver’s seat.

Two individuals, identified as Bikash Deb (auto driver) and Suman Majumder, were arrested. The estimated value of the seized tablets is around Rs 10 crore.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation was led by SDPO Teliamura Pannalal Sen, along with the Officer-in-Charge of Mungiakami Police Station and a local magistrate. Officials noted that the Ambassa–Agartala route has become a known corridor for narcotics movement in the state.

Also Read: Tripura police arrests Bihar man with ganja worth Rs 25 lakh

In a separate operation carried out the same day, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Tripura Police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), intercepted an Ashok Leyland truck at Kheyerpur, located in West Tripura district. A detailed search led to the recovery of three lakh Yaba tablets hidden inside the vehicle.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 30 crore, was handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.