Agartala: The Tripura Government is preparing a focused strategy to globally brand famed Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple, long considered one of the state’s most profitable horticultural products.

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia under the DoNER Ministry discussed a comprehensive plan aimed at positioning Tripura pineapples in international markets.

Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath joined the meeting via video conferencing, where officials presented a detailed roadmap for the branding initiative. The proposed plan spans three years and will proceed in two distinct phases. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 132.6 crore, sources in the department have said.

In the first phase, covering the initial 21 months, the government will conduct a baseline study and extensive market research. Advanced tools like GIS mapping and on-ground verification will help identify and assess land with high pineapple productivity. Meanwhile, the government will encourage FMCG companies to set up processing units within the state to strengthen the value chain.

A strong emphasis will be placed on digital promotion. The campaign will leverage social and digital media, print advertising, and prominent visibility in public spaces such as airports, railway stations, and markets. Branding elements, including a new logo, will also appear on tickets and magazine covers to widen reach.

On the other hand, the second phase, beginning in the 22nd month, will involve sending pilot consignments of Tripura pineapples to select international markets. Based on feedback, the government plans to establish export agreements with global buyers and distributors.

On the production side, the focus will be on introducing climate-smart agriculture (CSA) and staggering technologies to boost sustainability and year-round supply. Officials will implement real-time digital monitoring systems to track production and control pests. The government will also invest in pack houses, farm-gate collection centres, processing units, and cold storage infrastructure to support the export supply chain.