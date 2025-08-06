Agartala: An elderly man was killed and his wife critically injured in a dacoity at their residence in Melaghar, under the Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district, late Tuesday night.

Police report a gang of more than ten assailants raided the home.

The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Shantiranjan Das, a resident of Shree Durga Sangha area, Ward No. 4, under Melaghar Kalam Khet Gram Panchayat.

The assailants reportedly tied Das and beat him to death. His 70-year-old wife, Namita Das, sustained brutal injuries from sharp weapons.

According to initial reports, the dacoits attempted to snatch the couple’s gold ornaments. When the elderly couple resisted, the gang unleashed a violent assault, resulting in Das’s death and severe injuries to his wife.

Namita Das has been admitted to GB Hospital in Agartala and remains in critical condition.

The couple’s three sons, one employed with the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and two engaged in business in Agartala, were not home at the time of the incident, leaving only the elderly couple vulnerable.

Upon receiving the alarming information, a large police team, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, swiftly arrived at the scene and launched an immediate investigation.

The brutal murder and robbery have sent shockwaves and panic throughout the locality.

Police officials have confirmed the arrest of three suspects from Kathaliamura, under the jurisdiction of Sonamura police station, in connection with the case.

Intensive interrogation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the robbery gang.

Separate police teams are also conducting raids on possible hideouts of the other assailants.