Agartala: The Tripura Adivasi Congress has publicly challenged Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, demanding an explanation for what they describe as his inconsistent political positions.

Shabda Kumar Jamatia, Chairman of the Tripura Adivasi Congress, stated on Monday that Debbarman’s frequent “flip-flops” are causing confusion among both allies and supporters.

Jamatia revealed he has written to Debbarman seeking clarification on his true political intentions. “His contradictory positions are confusing not only to us but also to his supporters,” Jamatia said during a press briefing.

Jamatia accused Debbarman of initiating protests on crucial issues only to abandon them prematurely.

“Whether it was the anti-CAA movement, the opposition to converting Pushpabanta Palace into a luxury hotel, or the recent remarks on illegal immigrants — his silence after launching protests raises serious questions,” he elaborated.

Specifically addressing the immigration issue, Jamatia pointed out, “Before asking party workers to identify undocumented foreigners, he should have clarified who qualifies as an illegal immigrant, especially in Tripura, where two cut-off dates exist.”

Regarding the Pushpabanta Palace controversy, Jamatia recalled Tipra Motha’s initial strong opposition to the government’s plan to transform the royal Raj Bhavan into a five-star Taj Group hotel.

“But after the agreement was signed, the protests ended. Development should not come at the cost of heritage,” he said.