Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the central government, raising concerns over the recent ceasefire with Pakistan following “Operation Sindoor“.

Senior Congress leader and CWC member Sudip Roy Barman questioned the rationale behind agreeing to a ceasefire when Pakistan was allegedly in a vulnerable position.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing the media at Congress Bhavan, Barman accused the government of lacking strategy and accountability. “This was a moment when the nation stood united against terror. All parties extended their support, hoping for a strong, lasting response. Our armed forces performed with precision, yet the government halted the operation abruptly without securing any conditions,” he said.

Citing intelligence failure, Barman referred to the Prime Minister’s cancelled Kashmir visit, stating that the absence of an official acknowledgment of a lapse raises serious concerns. He also criticised attempts to portray the tourist spot involved in the attack as a restricted area, calling it misleading.

He further alleged that global support for India waned as tensions escalated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Initially, many countries condemned the attacks, but when the situation intensified, nations like China and Turkey openly backed Pakistan. This reflects a diplomatic shortcoming,” he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s digital wing, Barman alleged misuse of AI-generated images to circulate misinformation. “Despite clear manipulation, no action is taken against those responsible,” he added.

Barman concluded by questioning why the masterminds behind cross-border terror remain untouched. “How can external powers like Donald Trump influence our national security decisions?” he asked, demanding clarity from the Prime Minister.