Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasized the need for transparent and accessible justice, ensuring that citizens do not face unnecessary hurdles in seeking legal remedies.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Junior Division) Court in Mohanpur in West Tripura district, Saha noted that the new court marks a significant development for the subdivision.

The facility, established in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, aims to improve judicial infrastructure and ease the workload of district courts. With this new court, 15 out of Tripura’s 23 subdivisions now have their own judicial magistrate courts.

“Efficient delivery of justice is key to strengthening the legal system. The judiciary is an important part of our democracy,” the Chief Minister said. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on development and infrastructure has contributed to progress in both India and Tripura. “We are working towards building a developed Tripura as part of a developed India,” he added.

Saha highlighted Tripura’s 14.21% GSDP growth in 2023-24, positioning it among the top-performing states. He credited this to transparent governance and ongoing efforts in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare, despite financial challenges.

“Previously, residents of Mohanpur had to travel to Agartala for legal matters, which involved significant costs. With this new court, they can now access justice locally. This reflects our commitment to improving public services and strengthening trust in the judicial system,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed the government’s support for the judiciary to ensure fairness, efficiency, and public confidence in the legal process.

The inauguration was attended by Tripura High Court Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao, Judge T Amarnath Goud, Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Advocate General Shaktimoy Chakraborty, DGP Anurag, and other senior officials and legal community members.

