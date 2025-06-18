Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed significant concern over the unexpectedly low pass percentage in the recently declared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper I and Paper II results.

The results, published on Tuesday evening by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), show a stark contrast between applicants and qualifiers.

Replying to a query on the issue, the Chief Minister said, “The pass percentage in the TET paper I and TET paper II exams is very low. It has also come to my notice that some aspirants are not happy with the results. As soon as I noticed the matter, I spoke to the concerned officials. They informed me that there were no irregularities on our side.”

Stating that students have their right to protest and challenge questions asked in competitive exams, the Chief Minister said, “Students do challenge exam conducting bodies in other parts of the country as well. Even our officials asked them to challenge the answers in a court of law just because we are confident that there are no lapses on our side.”

On the low pass rate, the Chief Minister also said that he had come to know about several things related to the TET exams. “I have been informed about a lot of issues. Let’s see what we can do,” he added.

According to the results published by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), a total of 558 aspirants qualified for TET paper I and 1,589 aspirants qualified for TET paper II. In the TET paper I more than 8,000 aspirants appeared, while in paper II, over 32,000 aspirants appeared.