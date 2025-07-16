Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 184 newly recruited Junior Engineers (TES Grade V-B Diploma) at a formal ceremony held at Muktadhara Auditorium.

During the event, Saha reiterated the state government’s focus on balanced development and transparent recruitment. He stated that 19,742 regular appointments, including those under the die-in-harness category, had been made over the past seven years.

“Our recruitment process is based on merit. From infrastructure to education, tribal welfare to digital initiatives — we are working toward comprehensive development,” he said.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, the Chief Minister said allegations of inadequate recruitment drives were unfounded. He emphasized that the government was taking steps to provide employment opportunities through a fair and consistent process.

Saha underscored the role of engineers in the timely execution of public infrastructure projects. He mentioned that ongoing and planned recruitments in the Public Works Department are intended to meet the state’s increasing infrastructure needs.

He also listed several major projects in the pipeline, including an international-standard stadium, Light House housing scheme, eastern and western bypasses, a flyover in Agartala, a star hotel at Pushpabanta Palace, and a multi-level car parking facility.

The Chief Minister encouraged the newly appointed engineers to stay updated with technological developments, including Artificial Intelligence. He said Tripura should align with the national technological shift under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing concerns over the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRTC) requirement for government jobs, Saha said the policy was introduced to safeguard local employment rights. He described criticism and legal challenges to the rule as misleading.

He also noted a rise in tourist inflow, particularly foreign visitors, and said the trend reflects growing interest in Tripura as a destination.

Ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Pranajit Singha Roy, along with senior officials, were present at the event.