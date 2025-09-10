Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the delivery of justice in the state has become more citizen-focused following the enactment of three new criminal laws, which came into force on July 1, 2024.

Speaking at an exhibition on the new laws held at Hapania International Fair Ground, Dr. Saha said Tripura is among the frontrunners in implementing the new legislation across the North Eastern region.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a high-level meeting in Guwahati to review the progress of all North Eastern states in implementing the new criminal laws. Despite some challenges, Tripura has made substantial progress and is recognized as a leading state,” he noted.

The Chief Minister emphasized the new sections added to the criminal laws, which have been widely appreciated for their citizen-centric approach. He highlighted that the new laws mandate that appeals must be filed within 30 days of a complaint. Additionally, the concept of a zero FIR has been given statutory recognition, and police are now required to provide a copy of the FIR to the complainant.

Saha also elaborated on Sections 293 and 479 of the BNSS statute, which aim to make justice delivery more humane.

“Under Section 293, a convict may receive a reduced sentence—up to one-third of the jail term—in cases where the crime was committed under sudden provocation and the offender has no prior criminal record. Section 479 allows the punishment to be adjusted with the period a convict has already served as undertrial,” he said.

The exhibition drew participation from DGP Tripura Police, senior police and civil administration officials, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, students, and members of the public, highlighting the state’s commitment to promoting awareness of the new laws.