Agartala: On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha sounded a strong warning against drug peddlers, declaring a “war against drugs” and highlighting Tripura’s growing vulnerability as a trafficking corridor due to its proximity to the Bangladesh border.

During an event organized by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Tripura Zonal Unit, the Chief Minister also flagged off a motorcycle rally and attended a blood donation camp held to mark the occasion.

“Drug traffickers are using Tripura as a corridor. Greed drives this illegal trade, but our children are the ones suffering. It is their blood that this menace stains,” Saha said.

To tackle the crisis, the state government has announced the establishment of drug de-addiction centres in all eight districts, with Rs 2 crore allocated for each.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 198 crore for the initiative, which also includes a state-of-the-art centre in Agartala. The authorities have already held the ground-breaking ceremony for the project.

Emphasizing early intervention, Saha warned about the health risks faced by injectable drug users, noting that prompt treatment can suppress HIV viral loads and prevent progression to AIDS.

He also stated that the government will strictly regulate existing private de-addiction centres under new guidelines.

“We will implement rules to monitor private facilities. Ministers and MLAs have already met to address the issue comprehensively,” he said.

Asserting a zero-tolerance approach, the CM vowed that drug traffickers would not be spared. He pointed to a significant rise in enforcement action, with drug seizures up by 103 percent and narcotics destruction rising by 130 percent between 2023 and 2025.

Saha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the youth and breaking the state’s link in the cross-border drug trade.