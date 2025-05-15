Tripura CM chairs key meeting to boost northeast investment

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also serves as the Convenor of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region, chaired the task force’s second meeting virtually on Friday.

The task force, formed by the North Eastern Council (NEC), aims to boost strategic investment efforts across the Northeast.

The virtual meeting was attended by Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with senior officials from the central government and northeastern states.

In a social media post, Saha shared that key decisions were made during the meeting to strengthen the investment roadmap for the region.

Among the major resolutions was the plan to hold detailed stakeholder consultations. These will involve industry associations, potential investors, and representatives from state governments across the Northeast.

To build a strong and research-backed investment strategy, the task force will also engage renowned academic institutions and expert agencies. These organizations will assist in drafting a dedicated Investment Policy tailored to the region’s unique strengths and needs.