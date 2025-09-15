Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that Airtel will set up its first data centre in the eastern zone in Tripura.

The state government has already allocated land for the project, which is expected to strengthen digital infrastructure and promote entrepreneurship in the region.

The announcement was made during the 58th Engineer’s Day celebrations at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala. Saha paid tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya, praising his contributions to water resource management and engineering excellence in India.

Highlighting the critical role of engineers in nation-building, Saha said, “From bridges and buildings to roads and technology, progress is impossible without engineers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out the roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, and Tripura is aligned with this vision through its roadmap for Viksit Tripura 2047, where the state already ranks fifth.”

He underscored infrastructure development as a key driver of growth, noting that Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the sector in the current budget.

Saha called on engineers to ensure precision in project execution and leverage new technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence to enhance services in sectors like healthcare.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Tripura’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, with over 2.1 lakh registered MSMEs, urging engineers to use local resources innovatively to raise per capita income and boost GSDP.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, NIT Director Sharat Kumar Patra, and senior officials from engineering and infrastructure departments.