Agartala: Tripura Police arrested six individuals and seized cannabis valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh in two separate anti-narcotic operations conducted within the past 24 hours in Khowai district.

According to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Panna Lal Sen, the first operation was carried out at a 24×7 naka checkpoint set up in the Mungakami area under Teliamura sub-division. Based on prior inputs, police intensified checks at the checkpoint.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Tripura Police nabs 4 Bangladeshi nationals, Indian tout in Gomati

“During the operation, a container truck was stopped and searched in the presence of senior officials. We recovered 29 packets of cannabis weighing 209 kilograms, with an estimated market value of Rs 44 lakh. The driver, identified as Rajkumar Roy, was arrested on the spot,” the SDPO said.

In a separate incident late Saturday night, five individuals from outside the state were apprehended near Trishabari railway station, also under the jurisdiction of Teliamura police station. The police recovered 32 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 2 lakh, from a vehicle during a routine inspection.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: 50,000 Yaba tablets seized in Silchar

Among those arrested were four women and one man, all residents of Bhagalpur and Purnia districts in Bihar. They have been identified as: Ranjit Kumar Sahani (30), Ruchi Kumari (20, Pinki Devi (25), Lakshmi Devi (24), Rupa Devi (28)

The police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.