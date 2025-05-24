Agartala: An 18-year-old youth, Sahil Tripura, has been accused of murdering his nine-year-old sister, Ujjashika Tripura, in Kaladhepa village under the jurisdiction of Manubazar police of Tripura.

Sahil was arrested after a police probe, and he has confessed to the crime.

Ujjashika had been reported missing earlier this week. Her body was later found in a rubber plantation near the village, with police confirming foul play. Investigations suggest the motive behind the murder was rooted in long-standing family tensions and emotional neglect.

The preliminary inquiry uncovered a troubled family environment. Sahil, born to Sabita Tripura before her marriage, reportedly suffered emotional neglect after Sabita remarried and gave birth to Ujjashika. Neighbours revealed that Sahil was often sidelined, while Ujjashika became the favored child in the household.

Sources close to the family said the siblings shared a strained relationship. Ujjashika reportedly refused to recognize Sahil as her elder brother and often showed him disrespect. Feeling unloved and isolated, Sahil is believed to have harbored deep resentment over time.

On the evening of the incident, Sahil allegedly took Ujjashika to a nearby rubber grove and assaulted her. During police questioning, he admitted that his original intention was only to intimidate her, but the situation escalated, resulting in her death.

Sabita Tripura was initially detained for questioning but was released after Sahil’s confession. The investigation is ongoing.