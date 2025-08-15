Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday highlighted Tripura’s progress in safety, social welfare, and governance during his Independence Day address at the Assam Rifles ground.

He shared official data showing that Tripura has become one of the safest states in India, with crime rates significantly lower than the national average.

Saha pointed out that Tripura ranks third from the bottom among 28 states, with 110 criminal cases per lakh population, compared to the national average of 422.

In terms of crimes against women, the state ranks eighth from the bottom, recording 37 cases per lakh, while the national average stands at 66.

The Chief Minister also noted a 19.4% reduction in the overall crime rate in 2024 compared to the previous year. In the first five months of 2025, crime rates fell further by 12.35%.

To enhance women’s safety, the government established 24×7 women’s help desks at all police stations and dedicated women’s police stations in each district. In 2024, the police conducted 9,735 ‘Prayas’ outreach programmes, engaging over two lakh citizens.

On the issue of drug control, Saha reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance policy. Narcotics seizures rose by 106%, and registered cases increased by 132%, supported by enhanced border surveillance with the BSF.

The state police have also intensified efforts to combat cybercrime by freezing offenders’ bank accounts and monitoring online activities.

In the realm of social welfare, Saha announced the launch of the Tripura State Policy for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in 2024. This policy offers job reservations, infrastructure support, and assistance to people with disabilities.

Additionally, 88 Anganwadi centres were opened in tribal areas under the PM Janman Project.

The 1098 Childline continues to operate, and the Sponsorship & Foster Care Scheme provided Rs 10.08 crore to 3,907 children.

The state also allocated Rs 826 crore in social security pensions, benefiting 3.9 lakh citizens. Ten new hostels for working women are being constructed at Rs 114 crore.

Saha credited Tripura’s growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” highlighting a 12.46% rise in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), improved NITI Aayog rankings, and progress in crime control, women’s safety, and drug eradication.

The state has also seen record farm output, new industrial investments, and improvements in road, rail, and power infrastructure.

The Chief Minister concluded by acknowledging the collective efforts of the state government, security forces, and the people of Tripura in achieving these milestones.